York Regional Police (YRP) have released video of a violent home invasion in Vaughan that ended with one suspect shot by a homeowner using a legally owned firearm, eventually resulting in one of the three alleged perpetrators being arrested.

The incident unfolded around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday at a residence near Carrville Woods Circle and Crimson Forest Drive near Rutherford Road. Police said they were called for reports of a shooting and arrived to find the suspects had already fled.

According to officers, multiple suspects — at least one armed with a firearm — forced their way into the home. During the confrontation, investigators said an occupant retrieved a legally owned, properly stored firearm and fired at the intruders.

The suspects fled in a black pickup truck before officers arrived. No one inside the home was physically injured.

A video of the home invasion, released by investigators, shows masked suspects entering the residence moments before the shooting.

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Injured suspect dropped off at Toronto hospital: police

Roughly three hours later, at 3:15 a.m., police said they were notified that a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at a Toronto‑area hospital. Investigators said they quickly determined the injury occurred during the Vaughan home invasion.

The man remains in the hospital in stable condition and is in police custody. Charges are pending.

Police said based on evidence gathered at the scene, no charges have been laid against the Vaughan homeowner who discharged the firearm.

Investigators have not said whether the home was targeted or whether the suspects and occupants knew each other.

The investigation remains active, and police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.