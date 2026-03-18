A Burlington man is suing a local walk‑in clinic and its physician for $5 million, alleging he contracted Hepatitis C after being injected with an unsterile needle during a routine medical visit — an incident later flagged in a public health warning about improper infection‑control practices.

The lawsuit, filed in Ontario Superior Court by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, names Halton Family Health Centre Inc. and Dr. Timothy Salter as defendants.

It alleges negligence, vicarious liability, and breach of fiduciary duty in connection with the treatment of Darwin Allen, a Burlington resident.

According to the Statement of Claim, Allen visited the clinic in September 2023 after cutting his heel. During treatment, Dr. Salter allegedly injected him with lidocaine using a needle that was not sterile.

More than two years later, in November 2025, Allen received a letter from Halton Region Public Health warning that the clinic had been using unsterile needles with multidose vials of anesthetic medication — a breach of infection‑control standards that could expose patients to blood‑borne illnesses.

The letter advised Allen to undergo testing for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV. He later tested positive for Hepatitis C in December 2025.

“No patient should walk into a clinic for routine treatment and leave with a life‑altering infection,” said Darryl Singer, a lawyer with Diamond and Diamond. “This case is about accountability and ensuring proper medical standards are followed.”

Lawsuit alleges systemic failures at clinic

The claim alleges the clinic and Dr. Salter failed to follow basic infection‑prevention protocols, including ensuring needles were properly sterilized and safe for use. It also argues the clinic is vicariously liable for the actions of its staff.

Diamond and Diamond says Allen may not be the only affected patient and is encouraging others who received a public health notice — or who have concerns about their care — to contact the firm.

None of the allegations have been tested in court, and the defendants have not yet filed a statement of defence.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that can lead to chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and, in severe cases, liver cancer. It is most commonly spread through exposure to infected blood, including through unsterile medical equipment.