Population dropped in closing months of 2025 due to immigration slowdown: StatCan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada’s latest estimates suggest Canada’s population declined last year, due primarily to a drop in the number of non-permanent immigrants.

The estimate suggests Canada’s population lost about 102,000 people in 2025.

That came after the non-permanent resident population fell by more than 171,000 individuals between Oct. 1, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026, which StatCan said was the primary factor in quarterly population decline.

Permanent immigration levels also shrank in the final three months of 2025.

StatCan said the permanent immigrant population grew by about 83,000 people in that time frame, a 20 per cent decline compared with the same period in 2024.

Ontario remains the top destination for immigrants, according to the report, welcoming 42 per cent of all new arrivals in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Natural population growth in the final three months of 2025 declined by 781 people, meaning there were more deaths than births.

Canada’s natural population growth has long been declining, with nearly all population growth being attributed to immigration in recent years.

The agency said these estimates should be interpreted with caution, as a spike in renewals for work and study permits could lead to larger-than-usual population changes in the coming months.

When it comes to interprovincial migration, Alberta emerged as the top destination for the 14th consecutive quarter. The report says just under 3,700 people moved to the province from other parts of Canada in 2025’s fourth quarter.

The latest figures from the Immigration Department show the number of arriving international students and workers continues to decline, with a 28 per cent drop in new arrivals between January 2025 and January 2026.

The government’s immigration levels plan for 2026 plots a continuing reduction in the number of temporary workers and international students over the next three years, after years of rapid growth that peaked in fall 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press