Tim Hortons white and pink donut mugs recalled due to burn hazard

Health Canada has announced a recall of Tim Hortons ceramic mugs because they may crack or break when filled with hot liquid.

The affected mugs are white on the outside and pink on the inside, with a pink handle and a chocolate dip doughnut design on the front and back.

The chocolate dip doughnut changes colour when warm liquid is poured into the mug, and transitions into a different type of doughnut.

Health Canada confirmed Wednesday that Tim Hortons has received one report of a burn injury and 28 reports of “incidents” in Canada as of March 10.

The agency says customers should immediately stop using the recalled mug and return it to a Tim Hortons location by April 22 for a full refund.

In a statement posted online, Tim Hortons says the affected mugs were sold between January 15 and February 18 of this year.

People who bought the mugs from Tim Hortons’ online store can email support@timshop.ca for a refund.

Health Canada says 25,040 of the mugs were sold in Canada.