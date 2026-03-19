Buck Martinez to join Blue Jays’ Level of Excellence this summer, club unveils new Hall of Excellence

Long-time Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2026 10:16 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2026 11:23 am.

Buck Martinez — the beloved catcher, manager, and longtime voice of Toronto Blue Jays baseball — will be formally added to the club’s Level of Excellence during a special ceremony at Rogers Centre on Aug. 29, the team announced Thursday.

The honour comes as part of the Blue Jays’ 50th‑season celebrations and coincides with the opening of a new Hall of Excellence, a concourse exhibit showcasing the franchise’s greatest figures and most iconic moments.

The Hall of Excellence, located on the 100 Level concourse behind right field, will debut this August as a permanent installation celebrating the players, builders, coaches, and broadcasters who shaped the club’s history. It will feature memorabilia, storytelling displays, and tributes to the 11 members currently on the Level of Excellence.

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Those inductees — José Bautista, Paul Beeston, George Bell, Joe Carter, Tom Cheek, Carlos Delgado, Tony Fernández, Cito Gaston, Pat Gillick, Roy Halladay, and Dave Stieb — will all be included in the new exhibit.

The Level of Excellence itself will remain on the stadium fascia until mid‑season before transitioning fully to the new Hall.

Fans will also have a say in who joins the Hall next, as the team plans to expand the exhibit over the next five seasons, with fan voting taking place throughout 2026.

Martinez to be honoured for four decades of impact

Martinez, who retired from broadcasting after the 2025 season, will be inducted into the Hall of Excellence under the Builders & Broadcasters category. His connection to the franchise spans nearly 40 years and three distinct roles as player, manager and broadcaster. Martinez played six seasons in Toronto from 1981 to 1986 and managed the club for two seasons in 2001 and 2002.

In the broadcast booth, the beloved Martinez became one of the most trusted and recognizable figures in Canadian sports media.

“Buck has been one of the defining voices of the Blue Jays,” team president Mark Shapiro said in a statement. “His passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to this organization embody everything the Hall of Excellence represents.”

The Hall of Excellence will officially open to fans on Aug. 29, with a pregame ceremony honouring Martinez’s career. The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Buck Martinez Legacy bobblehead, featuring him as a catcher, manager, and broadcaster.

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