Canada Revenue Agency shuttering drop box filing system after tax season closes

Canadian Revenue Agency signage is shown in Ottawa on June 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2026 10:28 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2026 11:54 am.

The Canada Revenue Agency says it will get rid of dozens of drop boxes used for tax filing and payments across the country after this tax season.

The agency says there are 45 of these boxes still operating across the country where Canadians can drop off tax returns, payments and other documents.

But the CRA says fewer taxpayers are using these boxes and the number of items submitted this way fell 78 per cent over six years to roughly 430,000 for the 2024-2025 period.

Items submitted through drop boxes also face processing delays and security concerns related to break-ins and vandalism.

The CRA says the last documents will be accepted via drop box on May 28, after which users will have to shift to electronic filing, letter mail or in-person payment options at a Canada Post.

The 2025 tax season is now open and closes for most individual filers on April 30.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2026 Canada spring forecast: Wet precipitation pattern expected in east, drier in Prairies

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is sharing her spring forecast for regions across Canada.

28m ago

Lawyers call for release of all documents, public inquiry into police conduct during Umar Zameer murder trial

Lawyers for Umar Zameer are calling for a public inquiry into the conduct of three police officers, and the full release of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report related to the first-degree murder...

3m ago

Toronto Fire to provide update on 'unprecedented' Thorncliffe Park condo fire on Thursday

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) will provide an update Thursday on the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly burned for weeks, displacing hundreds of residents. In a release, TFS said Chief Jim Jessop...

1h ago

CFIA fines Loblaw-owned stores for falsely promoting imported food as Canadian; Sobeys under investigation

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has begun issuing fines and launching investigations into major grocery chains accused of misleading shoppers by promoting imported food as Canadian — a move...

2h ago

Top Stories

2026 Canada spring forecast: Wet precipitation pattern expected in east, drier in Prairies

CityNews chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai is sharing her spring forecast for regions across Canada.

28m ago

Lawyers call for release of all documents, public inquiry into police conduct during Umar Zameer murder trial

Lawyers for Umar Zameer are calling for a public inquiry into the conduct of three police officers, and the full release of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report related to the first-degree murder...

3m ago

Toronto Fire to provide update on 'unprecedented' Thorncliffe Park condo fire on Thursday

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) will provide an update Thursday on the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly burned for weeks, displacing hundreds of residents. In a release, TFS said Chief Jim Jessop...

1h ago

CFIA fines Loblaw-owned stores for falsely promoting imported food as Canadian; Sobeys under investigation

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has begun issuing fines and launching investigations into major grocery chains accused of misleading shoppers by promoting imported food as Canadian — a move...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Boy fatally struck by Lakeshore West GO train in Mississauga

A heartbreaking tragedy along the Lakeshore West line. Police confirm a young teen has died after being stuck by a Go Train in Mississauga. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

12h ago

3:04
"I’m glad you shot the guy:" Premier praises resident who opened fire on intruder

Premier Doug Ford is praising a resident who shot and injured an alleged home invader in Vaughan, saying “you should have shot him a couple more times.” Brandon Choghri with the reaction from legal experts.

16h ago

2:46
Convicted killer Darren Scott Ray granted 3 unescorted temporary absences

A man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a 14-year-old Scarborough boy 40 years ago has been approved for two more Unescorted Temporary Absences, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

17h ago

2:56
JD Vance says Canada has 'taken advantage' of the U.S.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance said Canada has 'taken advantage' of the U.S. for most of his whole life, seemingly referring to Canada and the U.S. first trade deal nearly 40 years ago.

20h ago

2:41
Feds appeal use of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests

The federal government is appealing the Supreme Court's decision that declared the use of the Emergencies Act as unconstitutional.

23h ago

More Videos