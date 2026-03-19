CBC Gem’s ‘Cirque Life’ gives glimpse into lives and training routines of performers

TORONTO —

Aleksei Goloborodko is often referred to as the most flexible man in the world — any fans who have seen his snakelike movements in Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia will believe that to be true.

The Russian contortionist holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of prone extreme back bends in one minute.

But what they may not know is that he is married and juggles the relationship long distance while performing around the world.

“Cirque Life,” a new CBC Gem series premiering Thursday, features Goloborodko along with other cast and crew members, giving a glimpse into their personal lives and training routines. The five-part docuseries was shot in Montreal last summer, recording the performers practice sessions and what little downtime they have while putting on up to 10 shows a week.

The show’s executive producer Tanya Blake said the cameras followed the artists for four months and captured dynamics within the crew and their relationships, which sometimes overlap — such as hoop diver Nelson Smyles and swing-to-swing acrobat Olivia Aepli, whose friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship in 2023.

“I was really impressed by how vulnerable and generous the artists were to really expand on that and let us into how they were truly feeling. I think that’s a side that we don’t always get to see that I hope you get to see on ‘Cirque Life,'” Blake said.

Having watched the show during its original 2016 world premiere — and again last year when it returned to its hometown of Montreal after nine years — Blake said she believes it has gone “above and beyond.”

“I think Montreal is the market for Cirque du Soleil. It’s where creation starts,” she said, adding that performers train rigorously and refine acts to meet the audience’s high expectations.

“These are artists that are never happy with the status quo,” she said. “They’re continuously trying to strive for more, as people and as artists as well,” she said, adding that the show explores these emotions.

Smyles, the Australian hoop diver and clown understudy, said he still remembers when he was 17 and saw his first big top performance with his mother.

“The acrobats came on and I went over to her and I whispered, ‘That’s going to be me one day,'” he said. “And then full circle moment, she came to the premiere of Luzia in Sydney last year.”

Smyles said the docuseries was a great way for him and others to let loose and welcome the audience into the chaos, pressure and courage it takes to put on the grand show.

“There were so many moments where you didn’t have to put on a face or anything, you could actually be who you are backstage,” he said.

Aboubacar Traoré is another artist whose story is featured in the series. The football freestyler from Guinea put aside his professional soccer aspirations for a career with Cirque du Soleil.

“Every night is totally different,” Traoré said of the circus. “The reaction, for me, it’s just emotional.”

He said he can’t wait to look back on the docuseries years from now and be reminded of the raw emotions it captures.

“When we stop one day, maybe we can show this to our kids,” Traoré said.

Luzia comes from the Spanish words ‘luz’ meaning ligh and ‘lluvia’ meaning rain. The vibrant set and acrobatic performances take the audience to Mexico, passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a dance hall and a desert.

The live performance will come to Toronto on June 18, before going to Ottawa on Sept. 10 and Vancouver on Nov. 4.

“Cirque Life” premiered Thursday on CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2026.

Fatima Raza, The Canadian Press





