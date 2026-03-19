Children who have two hours or less of screen time per day have better outcomes: Stats Canada

FILE - A child holds an iPhone at an Apple store on Sept. 25, 2015 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 19, 2026 4:18 pm.

New findings from Statistics Canada have shed light on the effect of screen time on children if they follow the Canadian Paediatric Society screen time guidelines.

The guidelines recommend children aged five to 17 years old be limited to two hours a day.

In 2019 and 2023, the Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth followed the same cohort of Canadian children and youth to assess changes in their health and well-being.

The children and youth were aged 3 to 11 in 2019 and aged 7 to 15 in 2023. Of those children, 44 per cent followed the screen time guidelines in both years while 12 per cent did not follow them in either year.

Overall, it found that children who followed the guidelines were more likely to have better well-being outcomes than children who did not.

Nine of of 10 children who followed the guidelines reported excellent or very good health while eight of 10 who did not reported excellent of very good health.

When it came to mental health, 80 per cent of those who kept their screen time to two hours reported excellent or good mental health compared to 66 per cent of those who did not.

Notably, nearly 70 per cent of children who followed the guidelines reported no headaches in the previous six months compared with just over 52 per cent who spent more than two hours on their phones.

Well-being outcomeFollowed guidelines in 2019 and 2023Did not follow guidelines in 2019 and 2023
Excellent or very good health91.3 per cent81.9 per cent
Excellent or very good mental health80.0 per cent66.9 per cent
Never appeared anxious or nervous in the previous year21.9 per cent17.8 per cent
Never appeared sad or depressed in the previous year45.4 per cent37.7 per cent
No headaches in the previous six months69.3 per cent52.6 per cent
No difficulties falling asleep in the previous six months65.6 per cent52.8 per cent
Overall mark of 70 per cent or higher in school90.6 per cent86.2 per cent

Children who kept their screen time to two hours were also less likely to experience certain challenges than children who did not.

Functional difficultyFollowed guidelines in 2019 and 2023Did not follow guidelines in 2019 and 2023
Anxiety disorder3.2 per cent6.6 per cent
Wear glasses or contact lenses25.4 per cent32.1 per cent
Difficulty learning things4.8 per cent5.4 per cent
Difficulty remembering things7.2 per cent9.8 per cent
Difficulty accepting change6.8 per cent9.4 per cent
Difficulty controlling behaviour5.3 per cent10.9 per cent
Difficulty making friends4.8 per cent8.2 per cent

The survey also found nearly forty per cent more children who did not follow the guidelines used their electronic device in their bedroom before bed, but they were also more likely to talk to their parents about online privacy or safety.

Well-being outcomeFollowed guidelines in 2019 and 2023Did not follow guidelines in 2019 and 2023
Used an electronic device in their bedroom before falling asleep in the 7 days preceding the survey 23.8 per cent63.9 per cent
Talked with a parent or guardian about online safety at least sometimes82.6 per cent88.1 per cent
Talked with a parent or guardian about online privacy at least sometimes76.9 per cent83.2 per cent
Their parent or guardian often or always knew what the child was doing online 88.1 per cent72.5 per cent
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA gas prices set to soar 7 cents on Friday to highest levels since 2024

As war continues to rage in the Middle East, gas prices here in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area are set to soar seven cents overnight to 173.9 cent(s)/litre -- levels not seen since April, 2024. That...

25m ago

ABC cancels 'Bachelorette' season with Taylor Frankie Paul, citing 2023 video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC has scrubbed the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” starring Taylor Frankie Paul, citing a newly released video from 2023. Thursday's unprecedented cancellation...

4m ago

Toronto Fire charges construction company, condo corporation with fire code violations in Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) has charged a construction company, the condo corporation and the property management company with violations of the fire code in the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly...

30m ago

Construction restrictions in Toronto during World Cup could delay move-in dates for condo developments

The peak construction season could see a few pauses this summer, at least in the downtown core and on select major roads as Toronto prepares to host six games for the FIFA World Cup.   The City of...

2h ago

Top Stories

GTA gas prices set to soar 7 cents on Friday to highest levels since 2024

As war continues to rage in the Middle East, gas prices here in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area are set to soar seven cents overnight to 173.9 cent(s)/litre -- levels not seen since April, 2024. That...

25m ago

ABC cancels 'Bachelorette' season with Taylor Frankie Paul, citing 2023 video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC has scrubbed the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” starring Taylor Frankie Paul, citing a newly released video from 2023. Thursday's unprecedented cancellation...

4m ago

Toronto Fire charges construction company, condo corporation with fire code violations in Thorncliffe Park fire

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) has charged a construction company, the condo corporation and the property management company with violations of the fire code in the Thorncliffe Park condo fire that stubbornly...

30m ago

Construction restrictions in Toronto during World Cup could delay move-in dates for condo developments

The peak construction season could see a few pauses this summer, at least in the downtown core and on select major roads as Toronto prepares to host six games for the FIFA World Cup.   The City of...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Boy fatally struck by Lakeshore West GO train in Mississauga

A heartbreaking tragedy along the Lakeshore West line. Police confirm a young teen has died after being stuck by a Go Train in Mississauga. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

17h ago

3:04
"I’m glad you shot the guy:" Premier praises resident who opened fire on intruder

Premier Doug Ford is praising a resident who shot and injured an alleged home invader in Vaughan, saying “you should have shot him a couple more times.” Brandon Choghri with the reaction from legal experts.

21h ago

2:46
Convicted killer Darren Scott Ray granted 3 unescorted temporary absences

A man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a 14-year-old Scarborough boy 40 years ago has been approved for two more Unescorted Temporary Absences, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

22h ago

2:56
JD Vance says Canada has 'taken advantage' of the U.S.

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance said Canada has 'taken advantage' of the U.S. for most of his whole life, seemingly referring to Canada and the U.S. first trade deal nearly 40 years ago.

March 18, 2026 3:34 pm EST EST

2:41
Feds appeal use of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests

The federal government is appealing the Supreme Court's decision that declared the use of the Emergencies Act as unconstitutional.

March 18, 2026 12:46 pm EST EST

More Videos