Gov. Gen. Mary Simon honours broadcaster, sex worker champion at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will honour a former Supreme Court justice, a medical pioneer, a broadcaster and a champion for sex trade workers during a ceremony at Rideau Hall today.

Rosalie Silberman Abella is to be invested as a companion of the Order of Canada for her work in the Supreme Court on constitutional law, and for shaping equality and human rights around the world.

Lee Edward Errett, a global leader in cardiac care who worked with St. Michael’s Hospital, is to be invested as an officer of the Order of Canada, alongside Frances Marjorie Shaver, a champion for sex workers who worked as a professor at Concordia University.

George Stroumboulopoulos, famous for his work with Much Music and CBC as an entertainment broadcaster, is also to be invested as an officer.

Other inductees include Métis artist Christi Belcourt, who was invested as a member of the Order of Canada for her artworks inspired my Métis beadwork, and auto expert Flavio Volpe.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is expected to invest six officers and 25 members into the Order of Canada today and deliver another handful of medals to volunteers for their work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2026.

The Canadian Press