Greater Toronto Area could see mix of snow and freezing rain as spring arrives on Friday

City of Toronto snow removal equipment is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 19, 2026 6:11 pm.

As spring arrives in the Toronto area on Friday, meteorologists say they’re expecting a winter-like mix of snow and freezing rain throughout the day.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, the system is expected to arrive in Toronto and nearby regions Friday morning and could result in two to five centimetres of snow mixed with ice pellets.

There’s also a risk of freezing rain.

“There may be an impact on rush hour traffic,” the statement warns.

“Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow or ice pellets. There is risk of injury due to slips and falls.”

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