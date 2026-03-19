Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews undergoes surgery to repair MCL tear

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday to repair a torn MCL.

The team said Matthews would be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, and they expect him to be fully recovered in time for next season.

Matthews was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas last Thursday and ruled out for the season the next day.

The hit from Gudas, who was suspended five games for the play, came after Matthews corralled a pass in front of the Ducks’ net. As Matthews turned to line up a shot, Gudas came across the front of the net and took him out with a knee-on-knee hit.

Matthews hit the ice in pain and had to be helped off to the tunnel. He didn’t return to the game.

The injury ended a disappointing season for Matthews as the Maple Leafs are set to miss the playoffs for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old finishes with 27 goals and 53 points in 60 games, the lowest offensive totals in his 10 NHL seasons.

With files from Sportsnet