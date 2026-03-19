New York Islanders planning to move AHL affiliate to Hamilton

An aerial view of TD Coliseum in Hamilton on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 19, 2026 4:48 pm.

Hamilton is set to get another American Hockey League team. 

The New York Islanders announced Thursday they plan to relocate their AHL affiliate from Bridgeport, Conn., to Hamilton’s TD Coliseum for the 2026-27 season. 

The move requires approval from the league’s board of governors. 

The team would play at the newly renovated 18,000-seat arena, which underwent a $300-million upgrade. 

The Islanders said Hamilton will serve as the club’s primary development affiliate. Bridgeport has been home to the franchise’s AHL team for 25 years.

The Hamilton Canucks served as the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate from 1992 through 1994. The Hamilton Bulldogs were the Montreal Canadiens’ top farm team from 1996 until 2015.

The Ontario Hockey League’s Bulldogs played in Hamilton from 2015-2023 before moving to Brantford, Ont.

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