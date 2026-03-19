Toronto man charged after vehicle riddled with bullets in Vaughan driveway shooting

The incident occurred at a home on Madeira Avenue, west of Jane Street and south of Teston Road, at around 4:15 a.m, according to police. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2026 9:15 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have laid multiple charges against a Toronto man after investigators linked him to a January shooting that left a parked vehicle riddled with bullets in a quiet Vaughan subdivision.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 18, when officers were called to the area of Madeira Avenue and Genoa Road following reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found a vehicle in a driveway struck several times by bullets. No one was injured.

Video obtained by CityNews at the time showed two suspects approaching the home before shots were fired.

On Feb. 15, Toronto police arrested a suspect and recovered a firearm during an unrelated investigation, later linking the accused to the Jan. 18 shooting.

YRP says collaboration between the two police services allowed them to identify Shane Harty, 27, of Toronto, as one of the individuals involved. At least one other suspect remains outstanding, police said.

Harty is facing several charges, including, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unlawful, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief over $5,000.

Police have not said whether the shooting was targeted or what may have motivated it.

Police are urging anyone with information or additional footage from the area to come forward.

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