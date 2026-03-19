York Regional Police probing shooting at commercial building in Aurora

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 19, 2026 10:43 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2026 10:48 pm.

York Regional Police officers say gunshots were fired at a commercial building in Aurora on Thursday night.

Police were called to the building on Bayview Avenue, north of Bloomington Road, at around 9:47 p.m.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after shooting at the building, causing property damage.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released at this point and no injuries were reported.

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