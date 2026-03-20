3 Canadians back home after being stuck aboard ship in Persian Gulf

A Quebec-based shipping company says three Canadians have returned home after being stuck aboard their vessels in the Persian Gulf.

In a news release issued this morning, Desgagnés says the three mariners were trainees from Quebec’s maritime institute and were aboard the company’s two vessels as part of their collegiate program.

The company said the government of Saudi Arabia helped facilitate the repatriation of the trainees, who flew to Europe and then to Canada.

Desgagnés has had two vessels stuck in the Persian Gulf since Feb. 28 because Iran has blocked most international ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company said earlier this week its ships are flying the flag of Barbados instead of Canada because its crew are all foreign nationals.

In a statement issued to The Canadian Press, a spokesperson for Transport Canada said the department was not aware of any other Canadian-owned ships stuck in the Persian Gulf.