3 teens charged in GO Train assault, robbery that left victim with life-threatening injuries

A GO Transit train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 20, 2026 6:18 pm.

Toronto police say a group of teens are facing charges after they allegedly stalked two passengers on a GO Train and then assaulted them, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it happened on Monday, March 16, 2026, at around 4 p.m. on a Lakeshore East Go Train heading west.

Two passengers boarded the train and noticed three youths — two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy — who were all wearing ski masks.

Investigators say the trio of masked suspects started following the two passengers.

“The two victims attempted to move to another train car, but the suspects continued to follow,” a police release explains.

“One of the victims locked themselves in the bathroom to get away.”

When the train arrived at Rouge Hill Go Train station, the frightened passenger exited the bathroom only to find the three suspects lying in wait.

Police say the suspects then assaulted both passengers, stealing some of their items before pushing them off the train.

“One of the victims was transported to hospital with life-threatening-injuries,” police said.

The three teens — who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — were later arrested.

They all face charges of robbery with intent, disguise with intent and aggravated assault.

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