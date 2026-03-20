Aurora man charged after 3 women sexually assaulted in daytime incidents: police

Ethan Smith, 27, of Aurora, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2026 1:02 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2026 1:03 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 27‑year‑old Aurora man after three women were sexually assaulted in separate incidents on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the assaults happened on Thursday, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Wellington Street area.

According to investigators, the suspect approached three women — all strangers to him — and touched them for a sexual purpose. Officers responded to the area and arrested the suspect a short distance away.

York police say the location, time of day, and number of people typically in the area suggest there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators. The suspect’s photograph has been released publicly in an effort to identify anyone else who may have been targeted.

“Given the circumstances, we believe there may be more individuals who encountered this suspect,” investigators said. “We are urging anyone with information to contact the police.”

Ethan Smith, 27, of Aurora, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. In a news release, a police spokesperson noted that all three victims were physically unharmed but shaken by the encounters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario moves to ban above‑face‑value ticket resales in bid to crack down on price gouging

Ontario is moving to outlaw the resale of concert, sports, theatre, and other live‑event tickets at prices above their original price — a sweeping change the government says is aimed at protecting...

5h ago

Toronto man charged in child exploitation investigation involving U.S. authorities, police say

Toronto police have arrested a 37‑year‑old man after an international child‑exploitation investigation led officers to execute a search warrant at an East Danforth home, authorities announced Friday. Toronto...

1h ago

Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

WASHINGTON — Edward Warner says every day has felt like a nightmare since his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas...

35m ago

Chuck Norris, martial arts icon and beloved action star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died. He passed away on Thursday, his family announced...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario moves to ban above‑face‑value ticket resales in bid to crack down on price gouging

Ontario is moving to outlaw the resale of concert, sports, theatre, and other live‑event tickets at prices above their original price — a sweeping change the government says is aimed at protecting...

5h ago

Toronto man charged in child exploitation investigation involving U.S. authorities, police say

Toronto police have arrested a 37‑year‑old man after an international child‑exploitation investigation led officers to execute a search warrant at an East Danforth home, authorities announced Friday. Toronto...

1h ago

Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

WASHINGTON — Edward Warner says every day has felt like a nightmare since his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas...

35m ago

Chuck Norris, martial arts icon and beloved action star, dies at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died. He passed away on Thursday, his family announced...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
Canadian border patrol officer charged for allegedly allowing drug-carrying truck into Ont.

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco was allegedly let into Canada.

2h ago

0:48
Canadian mother and 7-year-old daughter detained for days by U.S. border patrol

The family of Canadian Tania Warner and her seven-year-old daughter Ayla Lucas are sounding off their concern for the pair's safety after being detained at a U.S. border patrol checkpoint in Texas for several days.

2h ago

2:27
Canada, allies offer to help unblock Strait of Hormuz

Canada and several allies pledged they are ready to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz in a turnaround for Trump who initially received little to no support from international allies when the U.S.-Israel attacked Iran.

4h ago

0:44
Chuck Norris, actor and martial artist, dead at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died.

4h ago

2:04
Ontario to put cap on ticket resale prices ahead of World Cup

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government announced it will put a cap on ticket resale prices ahead of FIFA World Cup in a switch-up from his past comments on similar moves being 'unenforceable.'

4h ago

More Videos