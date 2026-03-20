York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 27‑year‑old Aurora man after three women were sexually assaulted in separate incidents on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the assaults happened on Thursday, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Wellington Street area.

According to investigators, the suspect approached three women — all strangers to him — and touched them for a sexual purpose. Officers responded to the area and arrested the suspect a short distance away.

York police say the location, time of day, and number of people typically in the area suggest there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators. The suspect’s photograph has been released publicly in an effort to identify anyone else who may have been targeted.

“Given the circumstances, we believe there may be more individuals who encountered this suspect,” investigators said. “We are urging anyone with information to contact the police.”

Ethan Smith, 27, of Aurora, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. In a news release, a police spokesperson noted that all three victims were physically unharmed but shaken by the encounters.

The investigation is ongoing.