Markham crash leaves man hospitalized; police say speeding driver lost control before vehicle flipped

Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 20, 2026 5:19 am.

A 28‑year‑old man was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre overnight after a violent single‑vehicle crash in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to Major Mackenzie Drive East near Kennedy Road around 12:42 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a severely damaged vehicle and the lone driver suffering serious injuries.

York police tell 680 NewsRadio it appears the car was travelling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip and land upside down.

The man was initially transported to Sunnybrook Hospital with life‑threatening injuries. Police later confirmed his condition had improved, and his injuries are now considered non‑life‑threatening.

Police say no other occupants were inside the car and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officers say early indications point to excessive speed as a key factor.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the roadway fully reopens.

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