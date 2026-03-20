Mayor Chow puts forward motion to keep ICE agents out of Toronto during FIFA World Cup games

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has put forward a motion in city council that aims to keep U.S. President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of the city during the upcoming FIFA World Cup games.

The motion, titled No ICE in Toronto, was seconded by councillor Paul Ainslie.

It asks city council to express its opposition to ICE involvement in Toronto, and to direct the City Manager to instruct City staff to avoid actions supporting ICE, particularly during the 2026 World Cup.

It also seeks the following:

City Council request the Federal Minister of Public Safety and Minister of Foreign Affairs to reject any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deployment in Toronto.

City Council request the Ontario Solicitor General to oppose any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involvement in Toronto, particularly during the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

City Council forward its decision to the Toronto Police Service Board.

“Toronto should be a place where everyone feels welcome and safe,” the motion reads.

“This summer, our city is going to welcome thousands of visitors from across the globe to participate in the FIFA World Cup, which should be a time to celebrate everything that brings us together.

“Residents and visitors should be able to enjoy our city without fear. Unfortunately, the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has cast doubt on the ability of many to visit or live in the United States and beyond safely.”

Toronto is hosting six World Cup games between June 12 and July 2.

The motion cites the actions of ICE agents in Minnesota, where two U.S. citizens were shot to death, as evidence that “they bring fear and disorder, not safety and security.”

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is known to operate beyond American borders, including at times within Canada,” it warns.

“Any presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Toronto is liable to create fear during a time when we want to welcome the world and ensure that everyone feels safe.”

The motion follows the lead of Vancouver where mayor, Ken Sim, said in February that ICE is not welcome in the city during the FIFA World Cup.

In a written statement, Sim said that any security and policing will be conducted by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) and that ICE will have no authority to be present in Vancouver.

“To be clear: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has not been invited to operate in Vancouver for the FIFA World Cup, nor are they welcome to conduct enforcement activities here,” Sim said.

Sim’s statement was released after two Vancouver City councillors proposed a motion to be heard against the deployment of ICE agents when the city hosts seven FIFA World Cup matches.