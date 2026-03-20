Missing 21-year-old woman from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation found dead: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a 21-year-old woman from O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation was found dead Thursday morning.

Police say the woman had been reported missing Wednesday.

She had been last seen at a house in the First Nation community, about 230 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

“Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac Detachment, along with a First Nation Safety Officer and community members, conducted numerous checks in the community, including a search of nearby trails,” police said in a press release.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, RCMP said they received a report saying the woman had been found dead near Provincial Road 481.

The cause of death remains under investigation as the police await the results of the autopsy, RCMP said.