Proposed conservation law changes in Ontario could open door to sale of more greenlands, critics say

In the lead up to the Ontario government’s announcement of a new conservation framework and amalgamation of 36 authorities into nine, the government asked for an inventory of owned land, suitable for development, CityNews has learned.

Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities own 150,000 hectares of land, containing flood plains, wetlands, conservation parks, and woodlands.

“The province asked the conservation authorities to do an inventory of all their lands and … present recommendations for lands that could be developed,” explains Deborah Martin-Downs, an aquatic biologist and retired CAO of the Credit River Conservation Authority. “Why would they ask the conservation authorities to identify those lands if they were not interested in trying to take over some of those lands for redevelopment?”

CityNews asked the Minister of Environment Todd McCarthy what the purpose was for these land inventory lists and if there were plans to make these lands available for development. Our questions were not addressed.

Instead, Minister spokesperson Alexandru Cioban said, “All current conservation authority lands will remain under the control of the nine new regional conservation authorities.”

“This is an attempt to have a grand approach to being able to simply sell off the land developers would like to have,” says former Toronto Mayor and Conservative MP David Crombie.

Crombie has butted heads with this government before. In 2020, he resigned from the Greenbelt Council after the government expanded the minister’s authority on zoning issues. Now, with this latest move, he’s one of 74 of signatories to a scathing critique of the proposed legislation.

“The legislation allows them, first of all, to sell the land in a way that’s easier done,” said Crombie.

Martin-Downs says it comes down to the powers of a new centralized agency.

“I think the riskier concern we have is that there’s going to be a new Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency. They can override permits and decisions that the conservation authorities makes and those decisions that the conservation authority makes today are around the safety of development or infrastructure within the flood plain or adjacent to the floodplain or on a slope.”

Under Bill 68, titled Protecting Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency can be directed by the Minister of Environment and can direct decision-making by the nine authorities, potentially overriding local choices.

“New construction was not allowed in the floodplain, so if that changes because the government is more concerned about building than they are about safety for residents, I think that is the risk that no one is willing to take. Do we really want to? Risk people’s safety for a few more houses. I would hope that that’s never something that this government thinks is appropriate,” says Martin-Downs.

“There will be regional new watershed councils, that will ensure that the voices of municipal leaders, indigenous communities, and local experts remain a part of watershed planning,” said the Minister’s spokesperson, suggesting that local decision-making will still very much be a part of planning going forward.

“I think that people underestimate the value and importance of community participation,” Crombie says. “We should pay attention to those pay attention to the value of community life and that involves watershed planning.”

The new legislation is expected to be introduced in coming weeks.