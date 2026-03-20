Toronto councillor pens motion to ban flying foreign flags at City Hall

A Toronto councillor is proposing changes to the City’s flag-raising policy.

In a motion introduced on Friday, Ward 16 (Don Valley East) Coun. Jon Burnside called for the City to eliminate the flying of foreign flags and those of non-profit or charitable organizations effective immediately.

The motion, which was seconded by Ward 21 (Scarborough Centre) Coun. Michael Thompson, does not recommend any changes to the City’s policies regarding the flags of Indigenous or Treaty partners, the intersex Pride flag, the Black Liberation flag, the flags of professional sport organizations and those of cities that are part of the City’s International Alliance program.

In recent months, the flags of Angola, Morocco and Palestine have all been raised at Toronto’s City Hall, along with the Métis flag for Louis Riel Day, Toronto FC and the Trans Day of Remembrance flag.

Burnside’s motion follows other cities like Calgary, whose City council narrowly voted last year to ban the flying of foreign flags at its City Hall.

The motion will be considered by councillors when they meet next week.