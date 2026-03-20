Toronto councillor pens motion to ban flying foreign flags at City Hall

City Hall Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Wednesday March 7, 2001. (CP PHOTO/Tannis Toohey)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 20, 2026 5:54 pm.

A Toronto councillor is proposing changes to the City’s flag-raising policy.

In a motion introduced on Friday, Ward 16 (Don Valley East) Coun. Jon Burnside called for the City to eliminate the flying of foreign flags and those of non-profit or charitable organizations effective immediately.

The motion, which was seconded by Ward 21 (Scarborough Centre) Coun. Michael Thompson, does not recommend any changes to the City’s policies regarding the flags of Indigenous or Treaty partners, the intersex Pride flag, the Black Liberation flag, the flags of professional sport organizations and those of cities that are part of the City’s International Alliance program.

In recent months, the flags of Angola, Morocco and Palestine have all been raised at Toronto’s City Hall, along with the Métis flag for Louis Riel Day, Toronto FC and the Trans Day of Remembrance flag.

Burnside’s motion follows other cities like Calgary, whose City council narrowly voted last year to ban the flying of foreign flags at its City Hall.

The motion will be considered by councillors when they meet next week.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people killed, 5 others injured in multi-vehicle crash near Brantford

Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash near Brantford that claimed the lives of two people and sent five others to hospital Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Colborne...

1h ago

Border officer charged after truck allegedly let into Canada with millions of dollars of opium, cannabis and tobacco

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products...

5h ago

Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

WASHINGTON — Edward Warner says every day has felt like a nightmare since his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas...

3h ago

Mayor Chow puts forward motion to keep ICE agents out of Toronto during FIFA World Cup games

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has put forward a motion in city council that aims to keep U.S. President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of the city during the upcoming FIFA...

2h ago

Top Stories

2 people killed, 5 others injured in multi-vehicle crash near Brantford

Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash near Brantford that claimed the lives of two people and sent five others to hospital Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Colborne...

1h ago

Border officer charged after truck allegedly let into Canada with millions of dollars of opium, cannabis and tobacco

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products...

5h ago

Canadian mother and her seven-year-old daughter detained in Texas: husband

WASHINGTON — Edward Warner says every day has felt like a nightmare since his Canadian wife and her seven-year-old daughter were taken into custody at a United States border patrol checkpoint in Texas...

3h ago

Mayor Chow puts forward motion to keep ICE agents out of Toronto during FIFA World Cup games

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has put forward a motion in city council that aims to keep U.S. President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of the city during the upcoming FIFA...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
Canadian border patrol officer charged for allegedly allowing drug-carrying truck into Ont.

A border services officer who worked at the Queenston-Lewiston port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged after a transport truck containing millions of dollars worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco was allegedly let into Canada.

5h ago

0:48
Canadian mother and 7-year-old daughter detained for days by U.S. border patrol

The family of Canadian Tania Warner and her seven-year-old daughter Ayla Lucas are sounding off their concern for the pair's safety after being detained at a U.S. border patrol checkpoint in Texas for several days.

5h ago

2:27
Canada, allies offer to help unblock Strait of Hormuz

Canada and several allies pledged they are ready to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz in a turnaround for Trump who initially received little to no support from international allies when the U.S.-Israel attacked Iran.

7h ago

0:44
Chuck Norris, actor and martial artist, dead at 86

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor, author, and pop‑culture legend whose name became synonymous with toughness for generations — has died.

7h ago

0:31
Shots fired at GFL waste management building

Shots were fired at a GFL waste management building in Aurora, where police are investigating a potential connection to past shootings at GFL locations in the GTA.

7h ago

More Videos