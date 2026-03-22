Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

One of two vehicles involved in an early morning crash in Mississauga is shown on March 22, 2026. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By John Marchesan

Posted March 22, 2026 7:30 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2026 7:59 am.

A woman has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region were called to the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street West just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics tell CityNews one person was treated at the scene, and a 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No further details about the crash have been released.

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