Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

A woman has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Police in Peel Region were called to the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street West just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics tell CityNews one person was treated at the scene, and a 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No further details about the crash have been released.