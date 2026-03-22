Toronto family calls on city to do more after beloved dog killed in coyote attack

Toronto family waiting for answers from the City of Toronto after their beloved dog was killed in a coyote attack, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted March 22, 2026 8:33 am.

For Brad Wishak, Friday started like any normal day, but quickly turned tragic when their beloved French bulldog Newman was brutally attacked and killed by a coyote.

Wishak tells CityNews they let Newman out to play in the backyard, but when he failed to return after calling him, they found the six-year-old pup’s lifeless body covered in blood.

“He had an amazing heart and personality, and that’s what makes it so hard,” said Wishak. “Not an aggressive bone in his body, and he didn’t deserve to be eaten alive.”

“It was really horrible,” added Kelly Wishak. “You expect your backyard to be safe, and we’ve never had a coyote in the back before.”

The family’s security cameras captured the moments leading up to the attack, showing the coyote moving up towards the stairs where, just moments before, Newman is seen playing in the backyard.

“This was definitely a safety area, six-foot fences along the entire property – you can’t go higher under City of Toronto bylaws – and it was pretty shocking that there was a coyote in here. Seventeen years and we’ve never seen one,” Wishak explained.

Following the attack, the Wishaks reached out to Animal Services to let them know of the attack, but said no clear direction was given on how the city would be handling the incident. Instead, a pamphlet was dropped off at their front door and distributed throughout the neighbourhood

“It’s just going to become more of a problem,” he said. “Say I had a six-year-old child that was with Newman in the backyard and that coyote hopped the fence and attacked, it could have been an even more tragic ending. I’m worried that it might take an instance like that for the city to finally wake up and implement some real change.”

Back in May 2025, the city euthanized two coyotes responsible for attacking and killing multiple pets in the Liberty Village and Fort York neighbourhoods.

CityNews reached out to the city to find out how they would be handling this incident, but has yet to receive a response.

Previously, the city has said anyone who spots a coyote in their neighbourhood or any part of the city is asked to call 311 to file a report.

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