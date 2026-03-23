CAF members reported safe after missile intercepted near Israel-Lebanon border

OTTAWA — Defence Minister David McGuinty’s office says Canada received reports of damage at a United Nations peacekeeping camp near the Israel-Lebanon border after a missile was intercepted on Sunday.

The damage was reported at the UN Interim Force in Lebanon Camp Naqoura in the south of the country.

McGuinty’s office says all members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed in the region are accounted for and are safe, and it will not share further details due to “operational security reasons.”

The conflict on the ground has intensified in recent days as Israel has launched strikes against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The war in the Middle East widened on March 2 when Hezbollah launched missiles toward Israel, just days after Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran.

The Liberal government in Ottawa was criticized last week for not being more forthcoming about an Iranian strike that appeared to hit the Canadian section of a military base in Kuwait on March 1, went undisclosed for nearly two weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press