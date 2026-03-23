Demands on air traffic controllers in the spotlight after fatal Air Canada crash

The FAA Air Traffic Control tower at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2026 2:00 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 2:48 pm.

A fatal collision between an Air Canada jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday is drawing attention to the strict protocols that pilots, groundcrew and air traffic controllers follow to land planes safely.

On the final approach, pilots are in close communication with the air traffic control tower, which clears them for landing.

The tower is also responsible for giving the thumbs-up to any groundcrew looking to cross the runway, including first responders.

Experts say it’s not uncommon for the same air traffic controller to handle both incoming aircraft and groundcrew movement, as appeared to be the case Sunday based on tower communications from LaGuardia.

But aviation accident lawyer Erin Applebaum says the fact that one controller seemed to be juggling a separate emergency with another plane while clearing aircraft for landing and groundcrews to cross active runways speaks to the demands of the role.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., a green-lit Air Canada Express jet slammed into a fire truck that had been given the go-ahead to cross the runway, killing the two pilots and sending 41 people to hospital.

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