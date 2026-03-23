ICE officers make their way to airports’ TSA checkpoints after Trump order amid partial shutdown

Federal immigration agents are seen at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Emilie Megnien And Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2026 8:57 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 12:11 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — More federal immigration officers are making their way to U.S. airports after President Donald Trump said he’d deploy them to supplement the Transportation Security Administration during a government shutdown that has caused long lines at security checkpoints across the country.

On Monday morning, a handful of federal officers were seen by The Associated Press near busy lines at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. And a handful of other airports — including Louis Armstrong International in New Orleans, as well as Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports — said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers would also be on site to support TSA operations.

Federal officers are a routine presence at international airports, where Customs and Border Protection officers screen arriving travelers and Homeland Security Investigations agents handle criminal cases tied to smuggling, trafficking and fraud. But what’s unusual in the current moment is their visibility at TSA security checkpoints.

Monday’s deployments came as hundreds of thousands of Homeland Security workers, including from the TSA, U.S. Secret Service and Coast Guard, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding last month. That’s led many TSA agents to call in sick — or even quit their jobs — as financial strains pile up. The staffing shortages have forced some airports to close checkpoints at times, with wait times swinging dramatically for travelers.

On Sunday, the Trump administration signaled it would deploy federal immigration officers to large airports with the longest wait times — and Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Lauren Bis said that would include “hundreds” of ICE officers, but she did not disclose all the airports they would go to, citing security reasons.

Some fear the move to deploy federal immigration agents will only escalate tensions.

“This latest threat of ICE invasion at the airports is another distraction from solutions that protect Americans,” a coalition of unions representing flight attendants and other workers — including the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers — said in a Sunday statement. Transportation security officers “can’t simply be replaced” by federal immigration officers, they noted, adding that ICE’s presence and potential attempts to question passengers about immigration status may also “distract them from ensuring airport security.”

The unions called for TSA workers to be paid immediately.

Trump said on Sunday that he would order federal immigration agents to airports to assist TSA by guarding exit lanes or checking passenger IDs unless Democrats agreed to fund the DHS. Funding for the department lapsed Feb. 14, as Democrats refused to fund ICE as well as Customs and Border Protection without changes to their operations in the wake of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Democrats are continuing to demand major changes to federal immigration operations — including policy changes that would require ICE officers to get a warrant from a judge before forcefully entering homes, the removal of masks and clear identifying information on uniforms.

Trump on Monday directed ICE officers not to wear face coverings in their work at airports. In a social media posted, Trump said he supports ICE officers wearing masks when dealing with “hardened criminals” but suggested it isn’t necessary “when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports.”

Beyond TSA operations, New York’s LaGuardia Airport shut down following a deadly collision on the runway late Sunday. An Air Canada regional jet struck a fire truck while landing, officials said — killing the pilot and copilot while around 40 passengers and crew members were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries.

According to the FAA, LaGuardia is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. ET on Monday. Air traffic has been diverted, and Monday morning operations also were halted at Newark Liberty International Airport in neighboring New Jersey.

___

Grantham-Philips reported from New York. Associated Press writer Collin Binkley in Washington contributed to this report.

Emilie Megnien And Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Threats at 2 Toronto high schools deemed unfounded; Marc Garneau evacuation and Winston Churchill hold and secure lifted

Toronto police say threats made toward two separate Toronto high schools on Monday morning have been investigated and deemed unfounded, ending responses at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute and Winston...

updated

40m ago

Ontario introduces legislation to take over City of Toronto land to expand Billy Bishop Airport

The Doug Ford government is set to introduce legislation to take over land from the City of Toronto to expand Billy Bishop Airport, paving the way for larger jets to operate from the facility. "Our...

50m ago

Pilot, copilot dead after Air Canada jet crashes with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement.

2h ago

Blue Jays agree to contract extensions with GM Ross Atkins, manager John Schneider

The Toronto Blue Jays announced separate contract extensions for general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider, the club confirmed on Monday. Atkins was extended for five years, while Schneider...

1h ago

Top Stories

Threats at 2 Toronto high schools deemed unfounded; Marc Garneau evacuation and Winston Churchill hold and secure lifted

Toronto police say threats made toward two separate Toronto high schools on Monday morning have been investigated and deemed unfounded, ending responses at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute and Winston...

updated

40m ago

Ontario introduces legislation to take over City of Toronto land to expand Billy Bishop Airport

The Doug Ford government is set to introduce legislation to take over land from the City of Toronto to expand Billy Bishop Airport, paving the way for larger jets to operate from the facility. "Our...

50m ago

Pilot, copilot dead after Air Canada jet crashes with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, according to a statement.

2h ago

Blue Jays agree to contract extensions with GM Ross Atkins, manager John Schneider

The Toronto Blue Jays announced separate contract extensions for general manager Ross Atkins and manager John Schneider, the club confirmed on Monday. Atkins was extended for five years, while Schneider...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Air Canada jet crash: Aviation expert says fire truck's whereabouts will be key piece in investigation

American aviation consultant John Goglia says the fire truck's whereabouts will be a key piece into the investigation of what caused the fatal Air Canada crash.

2h ago

6:41
Paikin on Politics: Federal MPs return to the House of Commons today

The House of Commons resumes on Monday for federal MPs, plus other political news with Steve Paikin and Caryn Ceolin.

1h ago

2:46
Pilot, co-pilot dead in Air Canada jet crash at LaGuardia Airport

An Air Canada jet with 72 passengers and four crew on board struck a fire truck on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing its two pilots and injuring dozens others.

1h ago

2:51
Cuba suffers second nationwide power outage this week

10-million people across Cuba are in the dark following the failure of a major grid in the country. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing struggle across the Island nation and how its leaders are ready for talks with the White House.

9h ago

2:57
Full agenda as parliament prepares to resume on Monday

There will be plenty on the agenda in Ottawa as MPs return to Parliament Hill. Glen McGregor with a preview of the legislation expected to be tabled, as signs point to a new level of cooperation between federal parties.

March 22, 2026 10:31 am EST EST

More Videos