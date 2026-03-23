Toronto police say threats made toward two separate Toronto high schools on Monday morning have been investigated and deemed unfounded, ending responses at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute and Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute.

The first call came just after 8 a.m. at Marc Garneau Collegiate, near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard. Police said the school was evacuated around 8:11 a.m. while officers conducted a full sweep of the building. No injuries were reported, and students were moved outside as a precaution.

In an update, police confirmed the threat at Marc Garneau C.I. was investigated and determined to be unfounded. Students and staff have since been allowed back inside, and the school day is resuming.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police announced a second, unrelated investigation at Winston Churchill C.I. in the Lawrence Avenue and Kennedy Road area. The school was placed in a hold‑and‑secure after a threat was made, with officers later determining that threat to be unsubstantiated. No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear if both occurrences are linked. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has not yet commented on either incident.