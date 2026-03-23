Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute evacuated after morning threat: police

A Toronto Police Services logo is seen outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 23, 2026 9:10 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 9:13 am.

Toronto police say Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute was evacuated Monday morning after a threat was made against the high school.

Officers were called to the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area in North York just after 8 a.m., prompting a full response as students and staff were moved out of the building as a precaution.

Police said they arrived on scene around 8:11 a.m. and immediately began clearing the school. No injuries have been reported, and investigators have not released details about the nature of the threat. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has not yet issued a statement.

The evacuation comes as officers continue to search the building to ensure it is safe for students and staff to return. Roads in the immediate area remain busy as parents arrive and emergency crews maintain a perimeter around the school.

Toronto police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

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