Tumbler Ridge makes Hockeyville final two in wake of mass shooting

Residents walk past a sign outside a local bistro stating "Tumbler Ridge Strong! We Stand with You" in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2026 12:10 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2026 1:49 pm.

Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is one of the two finalists in the 2026 Kraft Hockeyville program to receive for funding for its ice rink, as the community continues to recover from a deadly mass shooting in February.

The annual competition’s organizers say Tumbler Ridge will compete against Taber, Alta., for $250,000 to upgrade its arena as well as the chance to host a National Hockey League pre-season game.

The runner-up will receive $100,000, and the competition will be decided by an online vote between April 3 and 4.

Tumbler Ridge suffered a devastating mass shooting on Feb. 10 when eight victims were shot dead, including 13-year-old Ezekiel Schofield, who played hockey with the Tumbler Ridge Raptors.

Another Raptors player, 12-year-old Maya Gebala, was gravely injured and is awaiting surgery to repair her skull that was delayed last Friday.

Taber lost the use of its two ice rinks in December after an explosion caused by propane leaking from a Zamboni.

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