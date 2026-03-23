Canada’s wealth inequality gap is widening, could a tax reform fix it?

Canada’s wealth inequality gap is widening, so much so that the concentration at the top makes up for a large chunk at the bottom.

A recent report from Canadians for Tax Fairness and B.C. Policy Solutions found that 86 billionaire families held as much wealth as Canada’s 6.2 million least wealthy families in 2023.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Dylan Dusseault, executive director of Patriotic Millionaires Canada, an organization comprised of wealthy Canadians advocating for tax increases on the wealthy to combat extreme inequality. The two discuss why some of Canada’s richest individuals believe they should be taxed more to even the playing field, and what kinds of tax code reforms are necessary to narrow the gap. Then, Ceolin is joined by Jim Stanford, economist and director for the Centre for Future Work, to break down some of the loopholes rich Canadians are taking advantage of, including capital gains tax preferences.