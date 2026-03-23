Windsor police officer accused of shooting gun through neighbour’s semi-detached home

Photo: The CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted March 23, 2026 3:56 pm.

An off-duty Windsor cop has been charged in connection with a peculiar firearm incident.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the LaSalle area shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday for a report of property damage.

Detectives say the homeowners had discovered holes in the walls of their semi-detached house.

“Through investigation, officers determined that a single round from a service-issued firearm was discharged inside the neighbouring home of an off-duty Windsor Police officer,” authorities wrote in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

“The projectile passed through a shared interior wall and a second wall within the complainant’s residence,” officials added.

Detectives say two occupants were inside the damaged home at the time of the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

Cst. Louis George, 49, has been charged with careless use of a firearm.

“Cst. George, a member of the Windsor Police Service since 2009, has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of this criminal matter,” authorities wrote. “A Professional Standards misconduct investigation will follow the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.”

“The Windsor Police Service recognizes the seriousness of these allegations. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust,” officials added.

The case is now before the courts.

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