At least 1 dead in Mississauga house explosion

One person has died in a house explosion in Mississauga late Monday night, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the home near Mavis and Bristol roads at around 10:30 p.m. and found it engulfed in flames.

Peel police tell 680 NewsRadio there was an explosion and damage to the home was extensive.

The cause of the explosion is not known. Police are still working to identify the person who was killed.

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be providing an update at 6:30 p.m.