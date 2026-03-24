New terminal at Montréal Metropolitan Airport set to open this summer

Montréal Metropolitan Airport, located in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil, has announced that its new terminal will open on June 15.

Officials say the facility will initially host operations for Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation, offering flights to destinations across Canada. Additional carriers may be added in the future.

New terminal at Montréal Metropolitan Airport in Longueuil on March 23, 2026. (Deirdra Danovitch, CityNews)

“For passengers in Greater Montreal, the opening of this terminal at the MET will provide more travel options and allow airlines to benefit from increased airport capacity in the region,” said Yanic Roy, President and CEO of MET, Montréal Metropolitan Airport.

The airport aims to position itself as a hub for direct flights operated exclusively with quieter, more fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft.

An express shuttle, known as the METbus, will link the Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke métro station to the airport’s drop-off area, which will feature three lanes.

Lounge at new terminal at Montréal Metropolitan Airport in Longueuil on March 23, 2026. (Deirdra Danovitch, CityNews)

Spanning 21,000 square metres, the new terminal includes nine boarding gates and a spacious lounge with seating for up to 900 passengers.

Construction began in August 2023. The terminal was originally expected to open in 2024, but the launch date was postponed several times.

Opened in 1927, Saint-Hubert Airport, now known as MET, Montréal Metropolitan Airport, is Canada’s oldest airport and once served as the city’s primary aviation hub. In 1940, commercial flights were transferred to Dorval to allow the airport to fully support the war effort.

Outside sign for Montréal Metropolitan Airport in Longueuil on March 23, 2026. (Deirdra Danovitch, CityNews)

Its location is expected to improve access for more than three million Quebecers living in Montreal, the Montérégie region and the Eastern Townships.

Retail and dining options will feature entirely Quebec-based businesses, including a Baton Rouge restaurant, a Café Dépôt and a convenience and travel store.

Outdoor new terminal at Montréal Metropolitan Airport in Longueuil on March 23, 2026. (Deirdra Danovitch, CityNews)

“We’re not just building an airport terminal; we’re redefining how people travel in Montreal,” said Charles Roberge, President and CEO of Terminal YHU. “This project is the result of close collaboration with MET, Aéroport métropolitain de Montréal, and everything has been designed to offer passengers a seamless, efficient and human experience that meets the expectations of today’s travellers.”