Pride festivals seek federal $3M as corporations pull back support amid DEI backlash

Capital Pride Parade attendees representing the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) hold a large rainbow flag near Parliament Hill during the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa, on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2026 12:14 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2026 12:37 pm.

OTTAWA — Pride festivals are seeking $3 million annually from Ottawa to fill a funding gap left by organizers pulling back funding amid a backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Leaders from across the country argue Pride parades and other programming at festivals celebrating LGBTQ+ people help to promote inclusion and boost tourism revenues.

They say $9 million over three years would help 200 festivals maintain their operations by being able to pay artists and logistics costs that have gone up due to inflation and tariffs.

Julie DeMarchi, who chairs Timmins Pride in northern Ontario, says these events are crucial for maintaining inclusion in smaller communities and groups like hers often provide social services outside of festival season.

Their request is separate from the $1.5 million Ottawa has already allocated for security costs, which groups have previously said is not enough to deal with an onslaught of violent threats they tie to far-right extremism.

Pride festivals are facing more scrutiny in recent years amid organizational issues and parades being halted due to protests over the Middle East and policing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

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