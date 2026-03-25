Blue Jays announce 26-man roster for Opening Day

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their Opening Day roster.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced the 26-man roster for Friday’s showdown against the Athletics (7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet), as well as a handful of roster moves to account for injuries and assignments.

Pitchers Jose Berrios (elbow), Shane Bieber (elbow), Yimi Garcia (elbow) and Trey Yesavage (shoulder) were all placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 22. Outfielder Anthony Santander (shoulder) was also placed on the 10-day injured list.

Right-hander Chase Lee was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, while right-hander Angel Bastardo and infielder Leo Jimenez were designated for assignment.

The Blue Jays have added several fresh faces to the team that advanced to Game 7 of the World Series last fall. The new group is headlined by starter Dylan Cease, who signed a franchise-record seven-year, $210-million contract in free agency. Cease will make his Blue Jays debut Saturday against the Athletics.

Also new to the team are pitchers Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles, a Rule 5 pick from the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the position-player group is hoping to get some extra pop from third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and outfielder Jesus Sanchez.

Here’s a look at the full roster:

Pitchers (13):

Dylan Cease

Braydon Fisher

Mason Fluharty

Kevin Gausman

Jeff Hoffman

Eric Lauer

Brendon Little

Spencer Miles

Tommy Nance

Cody Ponce

Tyler Rogers

Max Scherzer

Louis Varland

Catchers (2):

Tyler Heineman

Alejandro Kirk

Infielders (4):

Ernie Clement

Andres Gimenez

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kazuma Okamoto

Outfielders (7):