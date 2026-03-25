Blue Jays announce 26-man roster for Opening Day

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted March 25, 2026 5:07 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their Opening Day roster.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced the 26-man roster for Friday’s showdown against the Athletics (7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet), as well as a handful of roster moves to account for injuries and assignments.

Pitchers Jose Berrios (elbow), Shane Bieber (elbow), Yimi Garcia (elbow) and Trey Yesavage (shoulder) were all placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 22. Outfielder Anthony Santander (shoulder) was also placed on the 10-day injured list.

Right-hander Chase Lee was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, while right-hander Angel Bastardo and infielder Leo Jimenez were designated for assignment.

The Blue Jays have added several fresh faces to the team that advanced to Game 7 of the World Series last fall. The new group is headlined by starter Dylan Cease, who signed a franchise-record seven-year, $210-million contract in free agency. Cease will make his Blue Jays debut Saturday against the Athletics.

Also new to the team are pitchers Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles, a Rule 5 pick from the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the position-player group is hoping to get some extra pop from third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and outfielder Jesus Sanchez.

Here’s a look at the full roster:

Pitchers (13):

  • Dylan Cease
  • Braydon Fisher
  • Mason Fluharty
  • Kevin Gausman
  • Jeff Hoffman
  • Eric Lauer
  • Brendon Little
  • Spencer Miles
  • Tommy Nance
  • Cody Ponce
  • Tyler Rogers
  • Max Scherzer
  • Louis Varland

Catchers (2):

  • Tyler Heineman
  • Alejandro Kirk

Infielders (4):

  • Ernie Clement
  • Andres Gimenez
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • Kazuma Okamoto

Outfielders (7):

  • Addison Barger
  • Nathan Lukes
  • Jesus Sanchez
  • Davis Schneider
  • George Springer
  • Myles Straw
  • Daulton Varsho

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