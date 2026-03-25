Blue Jays announce 26-man roster for Opening Day
Posted March 25, 2026 5:07 pm.
The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their Opening Day roster.
On Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced the 26-man roster for Friday’s showdown against the Athletics (7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet), as well as a handful of roster moves to account for injuries and assignments.
Pitchers Jose Berrios (elbow), Shane Bieber (elbow), Yimi Garcia (elbow) and Trey Yesavage (shoulder) were all placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 22. Outfielder Anthony Santander (shoulder) was also placed on the 10-day injured list.
Right-hander Chase Lee was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, while right-hander Angel Bastardo and infielder Leo Jimenez were designated for assignment.
The Blue Jays have added several fresh faces to the team that advanced to Game 7 of the World Series last fall. The new group is headlined by starter Dylan Cease, who signed a franchise-record seven-year, $210-million contract in free agency. Cease will make his Blue Jays debut Saturday against the Athletics.
Also new to the team are pitchers Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Miles, a Rule 5 pick from the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the position-player group is hoping to get some extra pop from third baseman Kazuma Okamoto and outfielder Jesus Sanchez.
Here’s a look at the full roster:
Pitchers (13):
- Dylan Cease
- Braydon Fisher
- Mason Fluharty
- Kevin Gausman
- Jeff Hoffman
- Eric Lauer
- Brendon Little
- Spencer Miles
- Tommy Nance
- Cody Ponce
- Tyler Rogers
- Max Scherzer
- Louis Varland
Catchers (2):
- Tyler Heineman
- Alejandro Kirk
Infielders (4):
- Ernie Clement
- Andres Gimenez
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Kazuma Okamoto
Outfielders (7):
- Addison Barger
- Nathan Lukes
- Jesus Sanchez
- Davis Schneider
- George Springer
- Myles Straw
- Daulton Varsho