Federal judge denies NCAA’s restraining order request to make DraftKings stop using ‘March Madness’

A March Madness basketball rests on the court as Iowa runs drills during practice at the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2026 10:40 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 8:21 am.

A federal judge on Thursday denied the NCAA’s motion for a temporary restraining order to stop DraftKings from using registered trademarks associated with its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The complaint for trademark infringement, filed in the Southern District of Indiana last week, requested that DraftKings stop using “March Madness,” “Final Four,” “Elite Eight” and “Sweet Sixteen” and variations of those terms to promote its business.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled the NCAA did not show how the online sports wagering platform’s use of the terms would cause irreparable harm.

“With further discovery the NCAA may be able to show they are entitled to a preliminary or permanent injunction, and those claims remain pending,” Pratt wrote.

DraftKings has been using “March Madness” and other familiar terms to refer to the NCAA Tournament for more than five years and has the legal right to do so, the sportsbook said in a court filing Wednesday in response to a complaint filed by the NCAA last week.

The NCAA has said it actively avoids any appearance of affiliation with gambling and said in the complaint that DraftKings’ use of the terms confuses customers by making it appear the NCAA is on board.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man pleads guilty to U.S. charges in $17 million drug trafficking ring

A 62-year-old Brampton man pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday to leading a criminal organization that was responsible for trafficking $17 million worth of methamphetamine...

12h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate the 50th season of the Blue Jays on opening weekend

The 50th season of the Blue Jays is here, and the celebration will be rocking at Rogers Centre all weekend long. Keep in mind, there is a TTC closure on Saturday and Sunday and multiple GO Transit service...

1h ago

Police say Romanian man fled Canada after fraudulently securing new vehicle from Pickering dealership

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a Romanian man accused of using fraudulent documents to purchase a new vehicle from a Pickering dealership before fleeing the country — a case that mirrors...

18m ago

Toronto City Council votes to ban ceremonial raising of foreign flags

City council has voted to ban the ceremonial raising of foreign flags at City Hall and civic centres. In a 19-7 vote on Thursday night, the motion first put forth by Coun. John Burnside calls for the...

11h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man pleads guilty to U.S. charges in $17 million drug trafficking ring

A 62-year-old Brampton man pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday to leading a criminal organization that was responsible for trafficking $17 million worth of methamphetamine...

12h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate the 50th season of the Blue Jays on opening weekend

The 50th season of the Blue Jays is here, and the celebration will be rocking at Rogers Centre all weekend long. Keep in mind, there is a TTC closure on Saturday and Sunday and multiple GO Transit service...

1h ago

Police say Romanian man fled Canada after fraudulently securing new vehicle from Pickering dealership

Durham police have issued an arrest warrant for a Romanian man accused of using fraudulent documents to purchase a new vehicle from a Pickering dealership before fleeing the country — a case that mirrors...

18m ago

Toronto City Council votes to ban ceremonial raising of foreign flags

City council has voted to ban the ceremonial raising of foreign flags at City Hall and civic centres. In a 19-7 vote on Thursday night, the motion first put forth by Coun. John Burnside calls for the...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Temperatures set to plummet Friday

One week into spring and double-digit wind chills are back with the passage of a cold front, bringing chilly and well below seasonal temperatures on Friday and Saturday before rebounding on Sunday.

13h ago

1:40
27-year-old mechanic killed in East York

A 27-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in East York. Police have identified the victim and are searching for a suspect who fled the scene. Neighbours say the violence has left the community shaken. Brandon Rowe reports.

14h ago

4:29
Another plunge in temperatures tonight

More cold weather is on the way. When it will warm up? Find out in our detailed forecast.

16h ago

1:57
Man stabbed to death in East York, suspect at large

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect after a 27-year-old man was killed in a late-night stabbing in East York.

20h ago

1:18
Social media video of suspect with gun linked to shootings at Vaughan home, police say

York Regional Police are investigating two violent incidents at the same Vaughan home after shots were fired at the residence on Wednesday morning, just 48 hours after suspects attempted to set a vehicle ablaze in the driveway.

18h ago

More Videos