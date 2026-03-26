York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a shooting in a quiet Vaughan neighbourhood after at least three masked suspects opened fire on a home Wednesday morning, then appeared to post videos of themselves online.

CityNews has verified one of the videos circulating on X, and police confirm it is directly connected to the shooting. The footage shows a suspect leaning out of a vehicle and firing a gun toward a residence.

Officers were called to Kleinburg Summit Way and First Nations Trail around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of gunfire.

Police say at least three suspects arrived in a black SUV, wearing face coverings and dark clothing, before multiple shots were fired at a residence. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled the scene immediately after opening fire.

YRP are investigating a shooting in a quiet Vaughan neighbourhood after at least three masked suspects opened fire on a home Wednesday morning. Photo: X/401dasparnach.

YRP say officers were made aware of videos posted on social media that appear to show the suspects involved. The video shows a person leaning out of a moving vehicle and firing a gun toward a home. Investigators are working to determine the source of the footage and how it was distributed online.

“We thank members of the public who have shared additional evidence with us,” YRP wrote on X.

Police say officers will remain in the neighbourhood throughout the day as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made, and police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects beyond clothing and vehicle information.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information or additional footage to contact the Firearms Investigation Team.