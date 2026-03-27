Search resumes for man who fell through the ice on Montreal river

A Montreal police badge is seen during a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2026 11:33 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2026 11:46 am.

MONTREAL — Police are searching for a man who fell through the ice on Thursday in the Prairies River in Montreal.

They say two young men were walking on the frozen surface of the river in Montreal’s Île-Bizard—Sainte-Geneviève borough when the ice gave way.

One man was pulled from the water and taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The second man was swept away by the current and police couldn’t find him on Thursday after a lengthy search.

They have resumed searching along the riverbank and with two boats and a drone.

Cégep Gérald-Godin, a nearby junior college, says the missing man is one of its students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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