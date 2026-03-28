Arrest made in fatal East York stabbing

A 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in East York.

Investigators were called about an altercation behind a building just before 10 p.m. on March 25 in the area of Donlands Avenue and Gamble Avenue, south of O’Connor Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmed Hassan Asif, 27, was described by investigators as a mechanic by trade and a “hard-working young man.”

A white vehicle that investigators believe may have been driven by the suspect was recovered at the scene.

On Saturday, police arrested 21-year-old Pratik Parajuli Thapa and charged him with second-degree murder and robbery.