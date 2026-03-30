Budding baseball star helping to grow the game in Canada and beyond

Samuel Garcia-Fuentes is a standout star on the diamond, currently suiting up for the Mississauga Tigers’ high-performance program. His love for baseball began early, with no shortage of medals and accolades to back up his on-field talent and off-field leadership.

Samuel Garcia-Fuentes

Samuel also raises thousands of dollars through his “Diamond Dreams” foundation, as he looks to support underprivileged players in Canada and the Dominican Republic.

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Samuel? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!