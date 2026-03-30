Feds, Ontario announce $8.8B to help cities build housing infrastructure

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, makes an announcement regarding housing and affordability at a new condo development in Toronto on Monday, March 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2026 11:09 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 2:32 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal and Ontario governments said on Monday they will match each other with billions of dollars in local infrastructure spending to help cities cut costly development fees and get more homes built.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Doug Ford joined Mayor Olivia Chow in Toronto to unveil a plan for the province and federal government to each spend $4.4 billion on housing-related infrastructure in the province over the next 10 years.

The funding deal is the first to be announced through the federal government’s Build Communities Strong Fund and is meant to help municipalities cut development charges, or DCs, by as much as 50 per cent for the next three years.

“If you don’t cut DCs, you aren’t getting any money,” Ford said in a message to mayors across the province Monday.

“But if you do, we will be there to support you.”

Municipal development charges are fees imposed by a city on a developer that usually helps build infrastructure like transit or wastewater systems needed for new homes. Experts warn these fees have ballooned and inflated the cost of homebuilding in recent years, making it harder to build much-needed supply.

Funding will be granted based on a list of projects suggested by a municipalities and will be prioritized for high-growth cities where housing shortfalls are most acute. These municipalities will have to commit to cutting development charges by 30 to 50 per cent for three years in order to be eligible for money through this stream.

Because the funding will be doled out over 10 years, Carney said these agreements will spread the burden of paying for infrastructure out over time rather than imposing it upfront.

Ontario also unveiled a plan with the federal government last week to waive the harmonized sales tax on eligible new builds for the next year.

Taken together, the federal and Ontario governments estimate that these new agreements will save up to $200,000 in taxes and fees on the cost of a new home.

Carney said he expects competitive forces in the market will push developers to pass on cost-savings from the development charge relief to homebuyers.

The latest funding announcement comes a few days after Ottawa announced it was earmarking $1.7 billion for all provinces and territories to boost housing supply however they see fit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

21m ago

Pressure mounts to change tax assessments for vacant development sites in Toronto

Pickleball courts, operating on one proposed but empty condo development site, have sparked a huge debate and forced action from Toronto city council. At issue is Yonge-St. Clair's 8 Rosehill Place,...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Thieves tracked homeowners' routines with hidden cameras before break-ins: York police

York Regional Police say thieves placed cameras disguised with camouflage on the properties of Vaughan homes they later broke into, using them as virtual scouts to aid their crimes. "The cameras were...

50m ago

Social media ban for kids 16 and under widely supported by majority of Canadians: Angus Reid

Should Canada follow the lead of Australia and ban kids under the age of 16 from using social media platforms? According to a new Angus Reid survey, the answer is a resounding yes, with 75 per cent saying...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after...

21m ago

Pressure mounts to change tax assessments for vacant development sites in Toronto

Pickleball courts, operating on one proposed but empty condo development site, have sparked a huge debate and forced action from Toronto city council. At issue is Yonge-St. Clair's 8 Rosehill Place,...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Thieves tracked homeowners' routines with hidden cameras before break-ins: York police

York Regional Police say thieves placed cameras disguised with camouflage on the properties of Vaughan homes they later broke into, using them as virtual scouts to aid their crimes. "The cameras were...

50m ago

Social media ban for kids 16 and under widely supported by majority of Canadians: Angus Reid

Should Canada follow the lead of Australia and ban kids under the age of 16 from using social media platforms? According to a new Angus Reid survey, the answer is a resounding yes, with 75 per cent saying...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Most Canadians would support social media ban for kids: poll

A new poll by Angus Reid found that most Canadians would support a social media ban for kids under the ages of 16.

4h ago

0:30
Air Canada CEO announces retirement plans amid criticism

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country’s largest airline.

3h ago

1:42
Spring showers, warm temperatures to start week in GTA

The GTA is getting a mild start to the week as warm temperatures and showers are expected to hit some regions.

6h ago

2:28
Blue Jays opening weekend fandom brings boost in local business

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with excited fans down at the Rogers Centre.

15h ago

2:42
Heavy winter snowfall helping farmers

The GTA has faced a brutal winter, but there may be a silver lining to come out of it. As David Zura explains, the heavy precipitation could be setting up farmers for success this spring.

17h ago

More Videos