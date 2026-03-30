Mallgoers help stop smash-and-grab robbery at Oshawa Centre; 5 suspects arrested after bear spray attack

Police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. on March 29, when four males stormed a jewellery store inside the Oshawa Centre at 419 King Street West. Photo: Toronto Crime Watch/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 30, 2026 9:00 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2026 9:06 am.

A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after a brief foot chase.

Durham police confirmed the incident after videos circulated widely online showing shoppers restraining two suspects inside the mall as officers rushed in. The footage captured the aftermath of what investigators describe as a coordinated robbery involving multiple masked males and the use of bear spray inside the jewellery store.

Police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. on March 29, when four males stormed a jewellery store inside the Oshawa Centre at 419 King Street West. The suspects smashed display cases while a fifth accomplice waited in a getaway vehicle outside the mall.

Related:

A police spokesperson said that during the robbery, one of the suspects deployed bear spray, sending irritants through the store and into the surrounding mall area.

Oshawa Fire responded to help ventilate the building, and several people suffered minor injuries from exposure to the spray. Those injuries were treated at the scene.

A video shared to X shows multiple suspects being apprehended inside Oshawa Centre mall following a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photo: Toronto Crime Watch/X.

As the suspects fled the mall, their vehicle was involved in a minor collision, police said. Instead of stopping, the group abandoned the car and attempted to escape on foot. Police confirmed all five suspects were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Oshawa Centre remained open following the incident, though parts of the mall were temporarily affected by the bear spray ventilation efforts.

Durham police say the investigation remains active, with officers reviewing surveillance footage, witness statements and the widely shared online videos. Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government, feds to cut development charges on new homes in half to stimulate new builds

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are expected to announce a deal to cut municipal development charges on new homes across the province by up to 50 per cent in a bid to stimulate...

3h ago

Peel police leading investigation into alleged abuse at former Robert Land Academy all-boys' school

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as investigators probe allegations of child abuse tied to Robert Land Academy, a now‑closed private military‑style...

2m ago

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire in 2026

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country's largest airline. The company's board...

15m ago

Spring warmth fuels heavy rain and thunderstorm risk across Toronto and the GTA

Toronto is stepping into the new week with a burst of spring warmth, but the mild spell comes packaged with a messy mix of rain, thunderstorms and a mid‑week temperature crash that will briefly pull...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government, feds to cut development charges on new homes in half to stimulate new builds

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are expected to announce a deal to cut municipal development charges on new homes across the province by up to 50 per cent in a bid to stimulate...

3h ago

Peel police leading investigation into alleged abuse at former Robert Land Academy all-boys' school

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward as investigators probe allegations of child abuse tied to Robert Land Academy, a now‑closed private military‑style...

2m ago

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to retire in 2026

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026, closing out nearly two decades in senior leadership roles at the country's largest airline. The company's board...

15m ago

Spring warmth fuels heavy rain and thunderstorm risk across Toronto and the GTA

Toronto is stepping into the new week with a burst of spring warmth, but the mild spell comes packaged with a messy mix of rain, thunderstorms and a mid‑week temperature crash that will briefly pull...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Blue Jays opening weekend fandom brings boost in local business

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with excited fans down at the Rogers Centre.

10h ago

2:42
Heavy winter snowfall helping farmers

The GTA has faced a brutal winter, but there may be a silver lining to come out of it. As David Zura explains, the heavy precipitation could be setting up farmers for success this spring.

13h ago

1:55
Above seasonal temperatures to start the week

Dry conditions on Monday before clouds move in during the afternoon and evening, bringing rain overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures are once again expected to hit double-digits on Monday.

15h ago

3:12
Avi Lewis elected next leader of federal NDP

The voters have spoken, and the next leader of the federal New Democratic Party has been chosen. Alessandra Carneiro discusses the election results and what the party faces moving forward.

16h ago

1:54
Spring-like temperatures on the way starting Sunday

A mild Sunday is on tap with temperatures slightly above average before much warmer conditions move in to start the week.

March 28, 2026 8:12 pm EST EST

More Videos