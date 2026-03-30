A violent smash‑and‑grab robbery at the Oshawa Centre triggered chaos Sunday afternoon, ending with bystanders tackling suspects to the ground and police arresting all five alleged offenders after a brief foot chase.

Durham police confirmed the incident after videos circulated widely online showing shoppers restraining two suspects inside the mall as officers rushed in. The footage captured the aftermath of what investigators describe as a coordinated robbery involving multiple masked males and the use of bear spray inside the jewellery store.

Police say the incident began around 3:45 p.m. on March 29, when four males stormed a jewellery store inside the Oshawa Centre at 419 King Street West. The suspects smashed display cases while a fifth accomplice waited in a getaway vehicle outside the mall.

A police spokesperson said that during the robbery, one of the suspects deployed bear spray, sending irritants through the store and into the surrounding mall area.

Oshawa Fire responded to help ventilate the building, and several people suffered minor injuries from exposure to the spray. Those injuries were treated at the scene.

A video shared to X shows multiple suspects being apprehended inside Oshawa Centre mall following a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photo: Toronto Crime Watch/X.

As the suspects fled the mall, their vehicle was involved in a minor collision, police said. Instead of stopping, the group abandoned the car and attempted to escape on foot. Police confirmed all five suspects were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Oshawa Centre remained open following the incident, though parts of the mall were temporarily affected by the bear spray ventilation efforts.

Durham police say the investigation remains active, with officers reviewing surveillance footage, witness statements and the widely shared online videos. Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.