2 suspects surrender after replica gun found at high-school basketball game in Oshawa: police

A Durham Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 31, 2026 4:32 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2026 4:33 pm.

Durham Regional Police investigators say two suspects have turned themselves in after a replica handgun was found following a fight at a high school basketball game in Oshawa earlier this month.

Paid-duty officers were stationed at the Durham College Athletic Complex at 21 Avenue of Champions on Monday, March 2, 2026, while the championship basketball final was taking place.

The officers responded to a fight in the lobby at around 8:20 p.m., and attempted to intervene, but two suspects were able to escape.

“A firearm was located on the ground after the altercation,” police said in a release. “The firearm was later confirmed to be an imitation handgun.”

No injuries were reported.

Police say the same two suspects were involved in robbery earlier that same night.

Officers were called to the Cedar Street and Porter Street area on March 2, at around 7:50 p.m. for reports of an assault.

“The victim met with two suspects outside of a residential building to sell shoes,” Durham police said. “The suspects robbed the victim and fled the area with the shoes.”

The two suspects then attended the basketball game, police say, where they allegedly “targeted and assaulted a second victim with an imitation firearm, before fleeing the area.”

On Monday, March 9, one of the suspects turned himself in to police. The second suspect surrendered on March 30.

Khalil Adams, 19, of Ajax, faces charges including robbery, disguise with intent, use imitation firearm during offence, assault, and breaching probation.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old male from Pickering, is charged with robbery, disguise with intent and fail to comply with a release order.

“At the time of these incidents, the 17-year-old male was on conditions not to use any online marketplace applications,” police noted in their release.

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