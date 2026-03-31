Former Leaf Grabovski charged with assault in youth coaching altercation at Markham arena

Toronto Maple Leafs Mikhail Grabovski skates during warm up ahead of the Leafs NHL game against Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto on Monday February 11, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 31, 2026 1:28 pm.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mikhail Grabovski has been charged with assault after a youth playoff hockey game in Markham allegedly erupted into a confrontation.

Grabovski is listed as head coach of the Markham Waxers U15 AAA team on the team’s website.

Grabovski was charged in an altercation after the Waxers lost a playoff game 11-0 to the York-Simcoe Express on March 14.

York Regional Police (YRP) said officers were called to Markham Village Arena near Markham Road and Highway 7 at approximately 10:50 p.m. for reports of an assault during a youth hockey event.

“When officers arrived, one male suspect was charged with one count of assault,” police said in a statement. “The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.”

Police also acknowledged the existence of a video showing the incident, but said they cannot release further details because doing so could identify the victim.

CityNews reached out to Grabovski and the Waxers for comment and they haven’t responded.

Grabovski, 42, played 10 seasons in the NHL, including five with the Toronto Maple Leafs between 2008 and 2013. His best statistical season came in 2010-11, when he amassed a career-high 29 goals and 58 points. He has been involved in youth hockey development since retiring from professional play.

In 2010, while a member of the Maple Leafs, Grabovski was arrested after allegedly getting into a bar fight in Vancouver. The former Leaf, who was in town to cheer on Belarus’s Olympic hockey team, was later released. It’s unclear if he was charged in the incident.

Anyone with additional video or information is asked to contact YRP investigators.

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