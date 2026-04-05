Burlington Basketball Player Leads Team to Tournament Title

Paityn Short’s dedication, passion and leadership for the game of basketball was on full display last month in Brantford when she led the Oakville Vytis U12 girls team to the tournament championship.

Paityn scored 21 of her teams 52 points in the gold medal game against Hamilton Transway as her Oakville team didn’t lose once in the tournament. Paityn’s work ethic and positive attitude makes her a great role model for other athletes and a terrific choice for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week.

Paityn Short – Basketball Player

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Paityn? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!