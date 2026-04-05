Montreal Port Authority CEO Julie Gascon out of role after less than two years

Shipping containers in the Port of Montreal are photographed in Montreal on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2026 10:50 am.

Last Updated April 5, 2026 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Julie Gascon has left her role as president and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority, which manages the largest container port in Eastern Canada.

The authority, which operates the inland port linking Canada to global markets via the St. Lawrence River, says her departure comes after she took on the role in early 2024.

In a short statement issued on its website on Friday, the port authority said her departure was effective that day.

Julien Baudry, spokesperson for the Montreal Port Authority, said Gascon’s contractual relationship with the port administration is private and that no further details can be provided.

Her departure comes as port management has been stressing the urgency of a major expansion project, even as cargo volumes have declined in recent years.

The release did not state the reason for her departure.

The organization says it will ensure an orderly transition as it moves forward during a recruitment process to replace Gascon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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