Carney breaks down plans to spend $51B on local infrastructure

Prime Minister Mark Carney listens to a reporter's question following an announcement in Wakefield, Que., Tuesday, March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2026 12:15 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 12:41 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a plan to address infrastructure gaps across Canada with billions of dollars in funding over the coming decade.

Carney is in Brampton, Ont., today breaking down how his government plans to dole out $51 billion in the Liberals’ Build Communities Strong Fund, first announced in the 2025 budget.

That includes $27.8 billion over the next 10 years for infrastructure including roads, bridges, water and sewer systems and $6 billion for other major local projects like community centres.

Carney’s first announcement under this local stream is $64 million for a new recreation centre and park in Brampton with another dozen projects across the country in the pipeline.

The remaining $17.2 billion in the fund is to be matched by provinces and territories and used to reduce the cost of new housing and to build health care facilities such as new emergency departments.

The federal government announced last week that Ontario, which will receive the largest share of the funding among provinces and territories, will use its allotment to waive sales taxes on eligible new homes for the next year.

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