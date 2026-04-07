Carney reiterates call to respect international law as Trump threatens ‘civilization’

When asked about Trump's harrowing threats on the 'whole civilization' of Iran, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects all parties to respect international law however threatening civilians would go against it.

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2026 12:20 pm.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 12:29 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says leaders involved in the war in Iran need “choose their words” and act prudently, without specifically criticizing President Donald Trump over recent inflammatory statements about American military action.

Trump said in a post today that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if a deal isn’t reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which followed a comment made last week that he was going to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages.”

Carney was asked at a news conference in Brampton, Ont., today if he agrees with comments made last week by French President Emmanuel Macron criticizing Trump’s rhetoric about the war.

In response, Carney didn’t single Trump out specifically, instead calling it a very serious situation and calling on all parties to not target civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Other international leaders have called for restraint in recent days, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who warned the U.S. that attacks on civilian infrastructure are banned under international law.

With files from The Associated Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the Halifax Chamber of Commerce in Halifax on Friday, March 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese The Canadian Press
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