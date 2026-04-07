Hazel Mae reflects on sports broadcasting career amid 50th Blue Jays season

Sportsnet's Hazel Mae speaks with OMNI News outside the Rogers Centre. OMNI News/Luis De Castro

By Paula Saraza

Posted April 7, 2026 6:27 pm.

As Toronto celebrates the 50th season of the Blue Jays, award-winning Filipino-Canadian journalist Hazel Mae, who has been working alongside the team, is also being recognized for her thriving career in sports broadcasting.

Back in 1977, just a few years after Mae’s family moved to Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays franchise was born.

“It’s exciting on a big scale for the network, for the city. On a personal note, it’s very close to my heart as well,” Mae told OMNI News in a one-on-one interview.

“When we were growing up, unlike today when you have tv in every room, we had one television and my father wanted to watch the Maple Leafs or the Blue Jays, or the Argonauts or the NBA so it was always a passion of the family so I think what dad did is just kind of passed down what he loved about sports to everyone.”

Mae said her upbringing had a significant influence on the career she chose and has been pursuing for over a quarter of a century.

“When it starts feeling like a job, that’s when maybe it’s time for you to hang up. But for me, this job feels like I’m at home, sitting on the couch watching a Blue Jays game. No two games are ever the same, so at the end of the day, it doesn’t feel like work,” she shared.

Despite her deep knowledge and vast experience in the industry, she said it is still normal for her to feel the tension every time she’s about to face over 40,000 Blue Jays fans at the Rogers Centre and wherever the team plays.

“Just before I go live across the country, I do still get butterflies after all these years because if you feel a little nervous, it’s because you care about your job and you care about wanting to do a good job.”

With each game and each win, Hazel Mae has become part of the team’s celebration.

“After the game, when the Blue Jays do win, I try to do my job, but, as you know, in the back of my mind I know that Vladdy is still lurking behind me somewhere … When I need to speak with them, they make time. When there are some challenging topics to talk to them about, they still try to be as open and candid with me.”

Appearing on camera to showcase her live reporting skills, Hazel Mae is an icon of Filipino pride and representation in Canada.

“There is a responsibility when people view you as someone representing a community. My father is from Cebu, my mother is from Bohol,” Mae shared. “Whenever someone comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, I’m Filipino too and I’m so proud of you,’ or anything in that nature, it’s very heartwarming and I feel very proud.”

Under HarperCollins Canada, she is set to publish her memoir in November, with a title inspired by her famous on-field interview line, “Before I Let You Go.”

“After what the Blue Jays did in 2025, baseball is at the height of its popularity in Canada and when I came back and spoke to my agent, I think if I was ever going to do it, this was the right time to do it. “

The Blue Jays and their fans are celebrating the team’s 50th season all season long with milestones and memories from across their storied history. The home opener kicked off in March with a special on-field pregame ceremony to honour the 2025 American League champions.

The Rogers Centre is also displaying Blue Jays memorabilia from across the years at the stadium including Jose Bautista’s bat from his personal archive.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump threatens to destroy Iranian 'civilization' if a deal isn't reached

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline to strike a deal that includes reopening...

36m ago

TDSB set to eliminate 289 teacher positions for 2026/2027 school year due to declining enrolment

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is planning for hundreds of job cuts for the 2026/2027 school year. In a statement to CityNews, the TDSB says it expects to employ 289 fewer secondary and elementary...

54m ago

Water shuttle pilot launching along downtown Toronto waterfront this summer

It's being billed as "a new way to move across Toronto’s inner harbour" and it's launching this summer. A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront,...

1h ago

April 7, 1977: Toronto Blue Jays play their first game in franchise history

It was 49 years ago on this date that the Toronto Blue Jays played their first game in franchise history. On April 7, 1977, the Blue Jays took on the Chicago White Sox in their inaugural game in front...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump threatens to destroy Iranian 'civilization' if a deal isn't reached

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran fails to meet his latest deadline to strike a deal that includes reopening...

36m ago

TDSB set to eliminate 289 teacher positions for 2026/2027 school year due to declining enrolment

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is planning for hundreds of job cuts for the 2026/2027 school year. In a statement to CityNews, the TDSB says it expects to employ 289 fewer secondary and elementary...

54m ago

Water shuttle pilot launching along downtown Toronto waterfront this summer

It's being billed as "a new way to move across Toronto’s inner harbour" and it's launching this summer. A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront,...

1h ago

April 7, 1977: Toronto Blue Jays play their first game in franchise history

It was 49 years ago on this date that the Toronto Blue Jays played their first game in franchise history. On April 7, 1977, the Blue Jays took on the Chicago White Sox in their inaugural game in front...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:22
Blue Jays prepare to play on anniversary of first game 49 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays fan are gearing up for a special game as April 7 marks the anniversary of the team's first ever game in franchise history in 1977.

3h ago

0:46
Canada's Wonderland permanently implements chaperone policy: What you need to know

Canada's Wonderland is officially implementing its new chaperone policy for the 2026 season after first introducing the concept in the previous year to combat against 'unruly behaviour.'

6h ago

2:39
Trump makes severe threats toward Iran: 'A whole civilization will die tonight'

U.S. President Donald Trump made harrowing threats against Iran if a ceasefire deal isn't reached, warning 'a whole civilization will die tonight.'

7h ago

2:52
GTA hit with below seasonal temperatures, April snowfall

Several regions across Southern Ontario were hit with strong wind gusts and frosty temperatures as many woke up to snowfall.

8h ago

2:30
TTC partially shuts down Line 2 over oil spill, likely to disrupt afternoon commute

A hydraulic oil leak discovered overnight at Old Mill station lead to a partial subway of Line 2 during the rush hour on Tuesday morning. The TTC brought in shuttle buses during the closure.

6h ago

More Videos